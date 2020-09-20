Advertisement

Tallahassee police are investigating a second murder on Joe Louis Street in one month

(WCTV)
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating another murder on Joe Louis Street that happened Sunday afternoon. The last incident occurred just over three weeks earlier.

Officers responded to Springfield Apartments and found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders performed CPR but the victim ultimately died from his wounds.

The investigation is ongoing and officials are asking anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200.

They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

