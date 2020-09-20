Two teens critically injured in overnight crash on Thomasville Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A sedan carrying three teenagers traveled into the path of a truck on Highway 319 around midnight Sunday, critically injuring two 16-year-olds, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 16-year-old driver left Proctor Road and traveled into the path of a truck, which jack-knifed after the collision, according to the release from FHP. The driver of the sedan was thrown into the rear hatch of the vehicle and had to be extracted by emergency crews. That driver was wearing a seatbelt, but a 16-year-old passenger who was unrestrained also suffered critical injuries.

Both teens were in stable but critical condition at Tallahassee Memorial Condition according to the early-morning press release. A 17-year-old passenger in the sedan suffered minor injuries from the crash. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

