Advertisement

Two teens critically injured in overnight crash on Thomasville Road

Two teenagers were critically hurt early Sunday in a Leon County crash.
Two teenagers were critically hurt early Sunday in a Leon County crash.(KXII)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A sedan carrying three teenagers traveled into the path of a truck on Highway 319 around midnight Sunday, critically injuring two 16-year-olds, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 16-year-old driver left Proctor Road and traveled into the path of a truck, which jack-knifed after the collision, according to the release from FHP. The driver of the sedan was thrown into the rear hatch of the vehicle and had to be extracted by emergency crews. That driver was wearing a seatbelt, but a 16-year-old passenger who was unrestrained also suffered critical injuries.

Both teens were in stable but critical condition at Tallahassee Memorial Condition according to the early-morning press release. A 17-year-old passenger in the sedan suffered minor injuries from the crash. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee police are investigating a second murder on Joe Louis Street in one month

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating another murder on Joe Louis Street that happened Sunday afternoon.

News

Tropical Storm Beta’s rains aim for Texas, Louisiana

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Tropical Storm Beta is expected to bring a threat of flooding to portions of Texas and Louisiana.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 20 - Morning Update

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It felt a lot like fall Sunday morning, but how long will it last? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details along with your Sunday forecast.

News

‘Moving Us Forward’ town hall meeting tackles the future of commerce in Tallahassee

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Christen Hyde
The Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce and the Capital City Chamber of Commerce teamed up to empower business owners in Tallahassee Saturday.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump promises to replace Ginsburg with a woman - and soon

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Lemire, Lisa Mascaro and Steve Peoples
President Donald Trump is promising to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
FSU's head coach has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a university press release.

Recipes

Cooking with Cherry Rankin

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT
|
By Will Desautelle
Cherry Rankin returns to the WCTV kitchen to show us her recipe for chicken parm.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 19 - Morning Update

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It's was a gloomy start to the weekend, but there is a hint of fall in the air. Meteorologist Charles Roop has your Saturday forecast along with a check on the tropics.

Coronavirus

CDC director says face masks may offer more protection against COVID than a vaccine. Here’s what other experts say.

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:55 AM EDT
|
By Caitlin O'Kane
Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during his testimony before a Senate subcommittee on Wednesday that wearing face masks may be more effective at protecting against COVID-19 than a vaccine.

National Politics

Trump’s list of possible Supreme Court nominees

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death Friday, just six weeks before Election Day, is expected to unleash a pitched battle over whether President Donald Trump should nominate her successor.