30-year-old man flown to hospital after shark attack off Marathon

Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami) - A 30-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after a shark attack off Marathon.

Andrew Charles Eddy of Georgia was snorkeling near Sombrero Key Light with family on a private boat when he was bitten in the shoulder.

Eddy was taken to Sombrero Beach, and then airlifted via the Trauma Star air ambulance to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

His condition is currently unknown, but the injury to his shoulder was described as severe.

Authorities were told it was a bull shark, which witnesses described as 8 to 10 feet in length.

Witnesses said Eddy was attacked almost immediately after entering the water.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay praised everyone who responded to the incident, including those on the boat who immediately began first aid.

“This was a very rare medical crisis for the Florida Keys, but everyone came together — including those witnesses on the boat to 911 Communicators to all our emergency responders — in order to ensure this victim received life-saving care,” said Sheriff Ramsay.

