Commissioner Nikki Fried commends the City of Tallahassee during Clean Energy Week

Commissioner Fried commended the City of Tallahassee for its renewable energy efforts during Clean Energy Week.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - September 21-26 is National Clean Energy Week; Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried read a proclamation in front of City Hall and commended the City of Tallahassee for its work.

The goal of the week is to encourage individuals and organizations to implement more eco-friendly and clean practices.

Commissioner Fried says her department has created a new focus on energy efficiency, climate change, and low-income energy equity.

“In the past year, we hosted our first statewide summit to address climate change since the Crist administration. We released a 76-page energy and climate action plan, provided hundreds of free energy audits for our Florida farms,” said Commissioner Fried.

Her department also implemented a grant program creating more energy-efficient homes, bringing down electric bills for low-income families. That department has also created a program to help publicly-owned wastewater treatment plants reduce energy use.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey also discussed the City’s efforts.

He said Tallahassee is the first City in the state in which 100% of municipal buildings are powered by solar energy. The City also has the largest solar farm located at a municipal airport in the world, and provides 100% electric public transit to FSU.

Commissioner Fried says she’d like to get more state buildings running on renewable energy as well.

“City hall. Fire stations. Police stations. Underground utilities. Every municipally owned building runs on solar energy,” said Mayor Dailey.

Mayor Dailey also says compared to 30 years ago, the City of Tallahassee services 50% more customers, while producing 20% less CO2 emissions.

