Commissioner Proctor withdraws name for Gadsden County job

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor withdrew his name from consideration for the top job over in Gadsden County; Commissioners heard two days of interviews to fill the space of county administrator.

Proctor was to be the final of six interviews, with three on Wednesday, September 16, and three on Thursday, September 17, but ultimately decided not to interview.

He previously told WCTV he had no comment, because it was a job interview, not a campaign for public office.

When contacted on Monday, he still had no official comment.

Gadsden County Commissioners ultimately chose former Quincy Mayor and FAMU graduate Derrick Elias. The meeting began with news of Proctor’s withdrawal.

Proctor has served on the Leon County Commission since 1996.

