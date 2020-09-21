Advertisement

Disturbance being watched for low potential of tropical development

The National Hurricane Center is watching a cluster of storms off of Florida&#39;s southeastern coast for a low chance of tropical cyclone development.
By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A concentrated area of showers and storms off Florida’s southeastern coast has a low potential for tropical development according to the National Hurricane Center on Monday.

The cluster of storms, which was associated with a front, is forecast to linger over the Florida Straits for much of the work week, but move northward by the end of the week according to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. update Monday.

As the disturbance moves northward, wind shear is forecast to relax somewhat in the area at the end of the week, opening the door for potential tropical cyclone development. High pressure aloft is expected to develop over most of the Florida Peninsula by Thursday, giving it a better environment for development. But the possible approach of a cold front and upper-level trough of low pressure into the Southeast might limit further development beyond next Saturday.

Regardless of any development, heavy rain will be the big story in South Florida for the next few days. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible in that area through next Monday morning.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of the disturbance over the next several days.

