Fake explosive device found at Lake City mall

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -People in Lake City got a scare Sunday when a bomb threat was called in at the Lake City mall.

Police said they got a call Sunday afternoon of a suspicious object with wires coming out of it near a fire hydrant at the mall.

Police, along with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol, evacuated the mall and, after inspecting the object, found that it was a sub-sandwich, wrapped in paper, with wires placed in it.

Police are investigating who put the object there. Florida law states that planting a ‘hoax bomb’ is a second degree felony.

