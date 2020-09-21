Advertisement

FAMU DRS moves to virtual learning for two weeks after positive COVID-19 cases

FAMU DRS
FAMU DRS(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU DRS has gone to all-virtual learning as the school attempts to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak after two employees have tested positive.

School administrators say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution for both students and staff. Two positive cases have been confirmed, including a teacher.

Students will be learning virtually for the next two weeks. A deep clean at the school began Monday morning at 9 a.m. and no one will be allowed into any of the buildings on campus.

Volleyball and football games for the Rattlers have also been suspended to two weeks.

Families were notified via email by FAMU DRS Superintendent Michael Johnson on Sunday.

Johnson says about 30% of students were already utilizing the hybrid learning model.

“We understand for those who were in the hybrid model that this may have been some challenges, but at the end of it, all the decisions are being made to make sure that we’re putting our students in the safest environment we can have them in,” he said.

When asked if the transition would lead to any additiona technology needs for students, Johnson said the school went to the one-to-one initiative over the summer, so students alreayd have devices that they need.

The school says, starting Wednesday, students and parents will be allowed to come through the front loop to pick up a breakfast if they need it.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Commissioner Nikki Fried commends the City of Tallahassee during Clean Energy Week

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried read a proclamation in front of City Hall and commended the City of Tallahassee for its work at the start of National Clean Energy Week.

News

Commissioner Proctor withdraws name for Gadsden County job

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor withdrew his name from consideration for the top job over in Gadsden County.

Weather

Disturbance being watched for low potential of tropical development

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The National Hurricane Center is watching a cluster of storms off of Florida's southeastern coast for a low chance of tropical cyclone development.

News

Veterans Health System holding drive-thru, walk-up flu vaccines for veterans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System will be holding drive-thru and walk-up flu vaccination clinics for veterans ahead of the seasonal flu.

Latest News

News

Tropical Storm Beta’s rains aim for Texas, Louisiana

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Tropical Storm Beta was nearing the Texas coastline Monday afternoon, bringing heavy rain to region.

News

Fun4TallyKids hosts third annual Kid Biz Fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chloe Harden
Fun4TallyKids hosting its third annual Kid Biz Fair.

FHSAA

Godby head boys basketball coach stepping down

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Godby High School boys head basketball coach Andy Colville has announced he has stepped down after 13 seasons at the helm of the Cougars.

News

30-year-old man flown to hospital after shark attack off Marathon

Updated: 5 hours ago
Andrew Charles Eddy of Georgia was snorkeling near Sombrero Key Light with family on a private boat when he was bitten in the shoulder.

News

Meek-Eaton Black Archives set to host virtual open mic night

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christen Hyde
Due to COVID-19, the Meek-Eaton Black Archives will be broadcasting the event via Facebook Live Monday night at 8 p.m.

News

Gov. DeSantis introduces 'robust’ legislation with harsh penalties against disorderly assemblies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced what he calls, the next major focus of the upcoming legislative session.