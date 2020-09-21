FAMU DRS moves to virtual learning for two weeks after positive COVID-19 cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU DRS has gone to all-virtual learning as the school attempts to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak after two employees have tested positive.

School administrators say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution for both students and staff. Two positive cases have been confirmed, including a teacher.

Students will be learning virtually for the next two weeks. A deep clean at the school began Monday morning at 9 a.m. and no one will be allowed into any of the buildings on campus.

Volleyball and football games for the Rattlers have also been suspended to two weeks.

Families were notified via email by FAMU DRS Superintendent Michael Johnson on Sunday.

Johnson says about 30% of students were already utilizing the hybrid learning model.

“We understand for those who were in the hybrid model that this may have been some challenges, but at the end of it, all the decisions are being made to make sure that we’re putting our students in the safest environment we can have them in,” he said.

When asked if the transition would lead to any additiona technology needs for students, Johnson said the school went to the one-to-one initiative over the summer, so students alreayd have devices that they need.

The school says, starting Wednesday, students and parents will be allowed to come through the front loop to pick up a breakfast if they need it.

