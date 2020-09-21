Florida State Firefighters Association aids those in need affected by Hurricane Sally

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The impacts of Hurricane Sally still lingering for many in parts of Florida.

In an effort to assist those in need, the Florida State Firefighters Association’s Disaster Response team picking up supplies from Home Depot Saturday afternoon and delivering those supplies to families of first responders in disaster areas.

Robert Amick, the Executive of Director of FSFFA, says the non-profit FSFFA’s Disaster Response group works with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to help repair and bring supplies to families in Pensacola, Florida.

“During hurricanes our organization, we provide services to the families of all emergency service workers whether it’s police, fire, EMS, or FWC. It doesn’t matter who they are, but when these guys and gals are all out working, saving, and helping others, we go to their homes and tarp their roofs for them, trim their trees, fire up their generators. We feed their families and make sure they are all safe,” said Amick.

The organization’s overall goal is to lend a helping hand in times of need such as any natural disaster.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.