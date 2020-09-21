Advertisement

Florida State Firefighters Association aids those in need affected by Hurricane Sally

Firefighters Association of Florida gather supplies to bring to disaster hit areas.
Firefighters Association of Florida gather supplies to bring to disaster hit areas.(WCTV)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The impacts of Hurricane Sally still lingering for many in parts of Florida.

In an effort to assist those in need, the Florida State Firefighters Association’s Disaster Response team picking up supplies from Home Depot Saturday afternoon and delivering those supplies to families of first responders in disaster areas.

Robert Amick, the Executive of Director of FSFFA, says the non-profit FSFFA’s Disaster Response group works with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to help repair and bring supplies to families in Pensacola, Florida.

“During hurricanes our organization, we provide services to the families of all emergency service workers whether it’s police, fire, EMS, or FWC. It doesn’t matter who they are, but when these guys and gals are all out working, saving, and helping others, we go to their homes and tarp their roofs for them, trim their trees, fire up their generators. We feed their families and make sure they are all safe,” said Amick.

The organization’s overall goal is to lend a helping hand in times of need such as any natural disaster.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thomasville teacher overcomes odds, now finalist in national competition

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|

News

Thomasville teacher overcomes odds, now finalist in national competition

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
A Thomasville teacher is one of 16 finalists in the Juicy Juice National Teacher Competition. Her dedication to her students through hardships at home is being recognized on a national level.

News

Two teens critically injured in overnight crash on Thomasville Road

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
Two teens were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries following an overnight crash on Thomasville Rd in Leon County.

News

Tallahassee police are investigating a second shooting on Joe Louis Street in one month

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating another murder on Joe Louis Street that happened Sunday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Tropical Storm Beta’s rains aim for Texas, Louisiana

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
As of 11:00 PM, Tropical Storm Beta was 120 miles south of Galveston Texas. The storm is moving to the WNW at 6 mph.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 20 - Morning Update

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It felt a lot like fall Sunday morning, but how long will it last? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details along with your Sunday forecast.

News

‘Moving Us Forward’ town hall meeting tackles the future of commerce in Tallahassee

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Christen Hyde
The Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce and the Capital City Chamber of Commerce teamed up to empower business owners in Tallahassee Saturday.

National Politics

Trump promises to replace Ginsburg with a woman - and soon

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Lemire, Lisa Mascaro and Steve Peoples
President Donald Trump is promising to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
FSU's head coach has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a university press release.

Recipes

Cooking with Cherry Rankin

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT
|
By Will Desautelle
Cherry Rankin returns to the WCTV kitchen to show us her recipe for chicken parm.