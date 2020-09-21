Advertisement

FSU COVID update: 1,402 students positive since Aug. 2

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Sep. 21, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A total of 1,402 Florida State University students and 26 employees have tested positive for coronavirus since August 2.

The university’s COVID-19 dashboard says a total of 14,356 tests have been conducted, and the campus' positivity rate sits at 8.23%. The numbers reflect data collected from August 2 through September 18.

This latest update comes after FSU President John Thrasher told students on Friday they’ll face “serious disciplinary action” for violating the school’s COVID guidelines.

During FSU’s first home football game on Sept. 12, several photos and videos from Doak Campbell Stadium showing fans not wearing masks and appearing not to follow social distancing circulated on social media. The day after the game, FSU Athletic Director David Coburn acknowledged some fans can do better.

“We were disappointed with some fans, particularly some student fans, at the Georgia Tech football game who did not comply with our policies regarding social distancing and wearing masks while in their seats,” Coburn shared in a statement to WCTV.

Coburn says FSU will re-double its efforts to inform fans of policies and improve compliance with the new rules.

FSU’s random COVID-19 testing program began on Monday, Sept. 14. Each week, people who are engaged in on-campus activities will be randomly selected to participate and will be notified via email and a MyFSU push notification on Sunday. Those who are selected will have to make a testing appointment at the Tucker Civic Center, and specimen collection must be done by Friday of that week.

“Students who do not comply with the testing invitation may have swipe card access revoked, face student conduct charges, and may continue classes via remote learning,” FSU’s announcement about the program said. “Faculty and staff are encouraged to participate in the random testing program in order to help the University meet its public health goals.”

Follow this link to learn more about FSU’s random testing.

