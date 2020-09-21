Fun4TallyKids hosts third annual Kid Biz Fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday in Tallahassee, young entrepreneurs had the chance to showcase their talents.

Fun4TallyKids hosting its third annual Kid Biz Fair.

The showcase invited youth-owned and operated businesses to show the capital city what they have to offer.

Journi Pompey and Taylor-Kaye Colbert, who operate T & J’s Lemonade and U R Beauty Cosmetics, spoke with WCTV about their experience. Both businesswomen are excited to have an opportunity to do something they love and are happy to have the support of their family.

“It’s really fun doing the business. We have help from our parents, we have a lot of support from our family, it’s really fun. We get to make our lip-gloss and lemonade at homes," said Pompey.

The Kid Biz Fair featured over 40 “kidpreneurs" who are all under the age of 14-years-old.

