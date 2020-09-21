Godby head boys basketball coach stepping down

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Godby High School boys head basketball coach Andy Colville has announced he has stepped down after 13 seasons at the helm of the Cougars.

Colville made the announcement Monday via Twitter.

First of all I would like to thank my family, players and coaches for the amazing 13 years at Godby. With that being said I have decided to step down as coach at Godby. I have prayed about it for awhile and it is time for a change. I am very proud of our 7 sweet 16's, 4 Region — Godby Boys Basketball (@GodbyBasketball) September 21, 2020

mourn my mothers passing. Thanks again to all the players, fans, students and coaches. I love Godby and wish them well. GHIGH — Godby Boys Basketball (@GodbyBasketball) September 21, 2020

In a statement to WCTV, Colville says he is not retiring, but will “take the year off and spend more time with my family.”

In 21 years as a head coach in Leon County with the Cougars and Lincoln Trojans, Colville is 472-149. He led the Cougars to the 2015 4A state championship with a perfect 31-0 season.

The Cougars went 14-11 last season.

