Godby head boys basketball coach stepping down
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Godby High School boys head basketball coach Andy Colville has announced he has stepped down after 13 seasons at the helm of the Cougars.
Colville made the announcement Monday via Twitter.
In a statement to WCTV, Colville says he is not retiring, but will “take the year off and spend more time with my family.”
In 21 years as a head coach in Leon County with the Cougars and Lincoln Trojans, Colville is 472-149. He led the Cougars to the 2015 4A state championship with a perfect 31-0 season.
The Cougars went 14-11 last season.
This is a developing story.
