Local organizations fundraising for awareness during a pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With September being Childhood Cancer Awareness and Sickle Cell Awareness month, organizations are still planning ways to have fundraisers during this pandemic.

Some groups took the creative route with virtual events to raise awareness for their causes.

“Just because there is a pandemic going on does not mean kids will not stop getting diagnosed with cancer," said Hang Tough Foundation’s Janelle Irwin.

Irwin gave a reminder to why it’s important to raise awareness and fundraisers for causes you believe in.

“September is very important to us, especially because a lot of childhood cancer is very underfunded," explained Irwin. "About 4% of the national budget goes to pediatric cancer research.”

Organizations, like Florida State University’s Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, have been raising money for St. Jude’s virtual walk and run to help raise awareness for childhood cancer.

“Everybody running or walking at the same day at the same time, and basically they just gives that sense of unity and community for this cause," said LTA’s Nohemi Soza.

LTA reached their fundraising goal of $500 in just hours, thanking social media and their community’s kindness for the feat.

“It’s a lot to just ask for money so it’s really nice for people to feel the want to contribute," said LTA’s Pam Acosta.

Other organizations, like the Sickle Cell Foundation, did not have the same luck and hopes a month long virtual 5K event can increase their numbers.

“We are encouraging people to go ahead and register for the race, because they still have until September 30 to complete the race," said Velma Stevens of the Sickle Cell Foundation.

Irwin, says she believes that if everyone comes together, they can create lasting change in the community.

“I think if we all rallied and came together and made an effort at this that one day, one day our kids wouldn’t be getting diagnosed with cancer," exclaimed Irwin.

The St. Jude’s annual 5K will take place next Saturday, Sept. 26, and the Sickle Cell Foundation virtual 5K lasts throughout the rest of this month.

If you’re looking to register for the month-long Sickle Cell Awareness 5K, you can register here. To register for St. Jude’s virtual walk/run for Childhood Cancer Awareness you can visit their site here.

