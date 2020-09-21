Meek-Eaton Black Archives set to host virtual open mic night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Meek-Eaton Black Archives will be hosting a new type of event: a virtual open mic night.

Due to COVID-19, the Meek-Eaton Black Archives will be broadcasting the event via Facebook Live Monday at 8 p.m.

This event will feature musical and spoken-word performances, a total of six artists and two poets.

A few artists practicing for their virtual open-mic performance spoke with WCTV via Zoom over the weekend. Jhimeirra Barrington, a pianist with J2Quared, discussed the importance of showcasing arts in the community.

“Music is therapeutic so a lot of times it reaches us, inspires each other from different areas of life, and you never know what a person has gone through so a lot of times music, we feel, can reach you where other things can’t,” said Barrington.

The Meek-Eaton Black Archives Research Center and Museum was founded in 1976, in the historic Carnegie Library on Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University’s campus by Dr. James N. Eaton.

