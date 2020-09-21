Advertisement

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: September 21, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The last full day of summer felt a lot like fall again in South Georgia and North Florida. After a morning in the 60s, afternoon temperatures were in the 70s to around 80.

Just a few sprinkles happened over western parts of our area and a stray sprinkle or two is still possible Monday evening. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy and comfortable temperatures will again fall into the low-to-mid-60s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer, in the upper-70s to low-80s, but only a stray light shower is possible. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday, then a chance for some scattered showers Thursday, and better chance for scattered showers by Friday and Saturday.

Shower chances will drop a bit by Sunday and Monday.

Lows Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid-to-upper-60s, then near-70 Friday into the weekend.

Highs will be in the low-80s Wednesday, then mid-80s Thursday into the wekend.

In the tropics, a weak, disorganized disturbance is near southeast Florida has a small chance of becoming a weak tropical system near the Keys. It is not expected to have any impact on our area.

In the Western Gulf, Tropical Storm Beta is very close to the Texas Coast and will move inland, barely, then move northeast along the coast and into Louisiana and Mississippi as a weakening depression. It is not expected to have any local impact, other than to just increase moisture in the area, leading to our better shower chances by the weekend.

