Revolutionary Black Panther Party led armed march through Valdosta

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Protesters in Valdosta, Georgia were invoking their first and second amendment rights Saturday as they took to the streets calling for justice for lives lost to violence and asked for the Kendrick Johnson case to be reopened.

Led by the Revolutionary Black Panther Party, the armed bunch said they wanted to show peace can come in different forms.

“So that’s what we want, we want the Kendrick Johnson case reopened,” explain Black Panther Party National Commander Dr. Ali Muhammad.

Dr. Muhammad expressed why he’s taking on the streets of Valdosta bearing arms, as he hopes to create change.

“So it’s very important that we stand up for justice. So today we stand up armed for the human rights of the people," exclaimed Dr, Muhammad.

The group had permits to be armed; however, concerns of this armed protest echoed throughout the community of Valdosta, but local law enforcement said they were up to the task.

“Anytime that you have any type of permit like this and we saw everything that was going on, on social media just like everybody else and we wanted to make sure we took all the safety precautions that we could take," shared Valdosta Police Department Chief Leslie Manahan.

No incidents happened at the event as the march remained peaceful. Chief Manahan says she’s proud of her community.

“It went very well. I was very proud of not only the protesters but also the citizens that came and everybody was respectful of everybody," said Chief Manahan.

Dr. Muhammad tells WCTV that they won’t stop until justice is served for all those affected by violence.

“So this armed march is for justice. Justice for Kendrick Johnson. Justice for Breonna Taylor. Justice for George Floyd and justice for the countless other survivors and victims of the black African holocaust,” exclaimed Dr, Muhammad.

To get the latest on the Kendrick Johnson case you can click here.

