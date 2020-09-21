Advertisement

Tallahassee friends meet for a Zoom vigil to remember the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local Tallahassee officials, leaders and friends hosted a Zoom call Sunday to remember the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The group gathered in prayer, speeches and song to highlight RBG’s great feats.

“Justice Ginsburg’s shining example reminds us all to lead with integrity in all that we do and together we can change the world," said former Florida Chief Justice Barbara Pariente.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried talked about how Justice Ginsburg’s efforts inspired a new generation of women.

“To be able to share that moment with my 11-year-old niece to explain that the buck has been passed on to her, to live up to the memories and ideals that Justice Ginsburg fought so hard for,” said Fried.

The Zoom offered up song and prayer to remember the first Jewish female justice in the Supreme Court. Participants explored what it means to truly honor RBG’s life.

“You don’t need to be in any huge dramatic fashion, you just need to never ever let an injustice slide without saying something about it or doing something about it,” said Judge Rosemary Barkett.

The group said they’re looking to continue Justice Ginsburg’s fight for equality for all, especially for women.

“When [Ginsburg was] asked when will there be enough women in the Supreme Court and she responded, when there are nine," explained Pariente.

