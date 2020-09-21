Valdosta launches COVID-19 utility assistance program for residents

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The City of Valdosta announced Monday its temporary residential utility grant assistance program, which will help eligible low to moderate-income Valdosta residents impacted by the COVID-19 program, is now active.

The city says the funds will provide one-time utility assistance to City of Valdosta, Georgia Power or Colquitt Electric Collaborative residential customers who have past due balances because of the pandemic.

Grant payments to utility providers through the program will be capped at $350, the press release said.

The city says the program is open to Valdosta residents only and is available on a first-come first-qualified basis for 1,107 applicants.

“We know COVID-19 has had a huge economic impact on many of our residents, particularly when it comes to paying for essentials like monthly rent and utility bills,” said Vanassa Flucas, Neighborhood Development Director. “This program will help more than 1,100 residents in need.”

To learn more about eligibility for the program and how to apply, follow this link.

