Advertisement

Valdosta launches COVID-19 utility assistance program for residents

(KMVT)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The City of Valdosta announced Monday its temporary residential utility grant assistance program, which will help eligible low to moderate-income Valdosta residents impacted by the COVID-19 program, is now active.

The city says the funds will provide one-time utility assistance to City of Valdosta, Georgia Power or Colquitt Electric Collaborative residential customers who have past due balances because of the pandemic.

Grant payments to utility providers through the program will be capped at $350, the press release said.

The city says the program is open to Valdosta residents only and is available on a first-come first-qualified basis for 1,107 applicants.

“We know COVID-19 has had a huge economic impact on many of our residents, particularly when it comes to paying for essentials like monthly rent and utility bills,” said Vanassa Flucas, Neighborhood Development Director. “This program will help more than 1,100 residents in need.”

To learn more about eligibility for the program and how to apply, follow this link.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local organizations fundraising for awareness during a pandemic

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
With September being Childhood Cancer Awareness and Sickle Cell Awareness month, organizations are still planning ways to have fundraisers during this pandemic.

News

Tallahassee friends meet for a Zoom vigil to remember the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
The group gathered in prayer, speeches and song to highlight RBG’s great feats.

News

Revolutionary Black Panther Party led armed march through Valdosta

Updated: 2 hours ago
Led by the Revolutionary Black Panther Party, the armed bunch said they wanted to show peace can come in different forms.

News

Revolutionary Black Panther Party led armed march through Valdosta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
“So that’s what we want, we want the Kendrick Johnson case reopened,” explain Black Panther Party National Commander Dr. Ali Muhammad.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 21, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 21, 2020

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 21, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 20, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Sept. 21, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Weather

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: Sept. 21, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

News

Thomasville teacher overcomes odds, now finalist in national competition

Updated: 11 hours ago
|

News

Florida State Firefighters Association aids those in need affected by Hurricane Sally

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Christen Hyde
The Florida State Firefighters Association’s Disaster Response team picked up supplies from Home Depot Saturday afternoon and delivering them to families of first responders in disaster areas.