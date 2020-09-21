Advertisement

Veterans Health System holding drive-thru, walk-up flu vaccines for veterans

(KKCO)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System will be holding drive-thru and walk-up flu vaccination clinics for veterans ahead of the seasonal flu.

NF/SG VHS says they will offer the flu shot to enrolled/eligible veterans during the flu season at cooperating locations, which can be seen by clicking here or below.

GAINESVILLE VA MEDICAL CENTER: Outside flu vaccination station, Valet area; Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

LAKE CITY VA MEDICAL CENTER: Drive-thru flu vaccination clinic, building 44, back of hospital, parking lot off of Division Avenue, side entrance; Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE OPC  (Jefferson Location): Drive-thru flu vaccination clinic, carport/ambulance entrance; Monday - Friday, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

TALLAHASSEE HCC (Sergeant Ernest I. “Boots” Thomas VA Clinic): Drive-thru flu vaccination clinic, front entrance; Monday - Friday, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

THE VILLAGES OPC: Drive-thru flu vaccination clinic; Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Monday - Friday, 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. (Closed 1st Tuesday of the Month)

MARIANNA CBOC: Inside walk-up flu vaccination clinic; Monday - Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 12 Noon (Vaccinations beginning Monday, September 28)

MIDDLEBURG VA Clinic: Available during Primary Care Appointments

VALDOSTA VA Clinic: Outside walk-up flu vaccination clinic; Monday - Friday, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. (Vaccinations beginning Monday, September 28)

OCALA CBOC: Outside Walk-up flu vaccination clinic, breezeway; Tuesday - Friday, 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. (Vaccinations beginning Tuesday, September 29)

St. AUGUSTINE CBOC: Inside walk-up flu vaccination clinic; Monday - Friday, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

ST. MARYS CBOC: Inside walk-In flu vaccination clinic, lab area; Monday - Friday, 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

PALATKA CBOC: Drive-thru flu vaccination clinic; Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday - 12 Noon - 3:00 p.m. (Vaccinations beginning Tuesday, September 29)

PERRY CBOC: Drive-thru flu vaccination clinic; Tuesday - Friday, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (Vaccinations beginning Tuesday, September 29)

WAYCROSS CBOC: Outside walk-up flu vaccination clinic; Monday - Thursday, 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. (Vaccinations beginning Monday, September 28)

Hotline number (1-800-324-8387, ext. 103358) - Veterans can call this number, leave a message, to report if they received a flu vaccination outside the VA and it will be charted in their medical records.

