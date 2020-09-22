Activist groups continue speaking out over Gov. DeSantis' protest proposal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More groups across Florida are speaking out against Governor Ron DeSantis' plan to crack down on protests that turn to violence and looting, calling the proposal “unconstitutional,” and promising to continue protesting.

Just one day after the governor’s announcement, several local activist groups say they’re ready to fight the proposal, which includes penalties like a second-degree felony for destroying public property and a third-degree felony for blocking traffic without a permit.

In Tallahassee just earlier this month, more than one dozen people were arrested during a protest. One of those arrests was for blocking traffic.

“Keep that same energy when you’re addressing issues that they’re complaining about, such as the brutality of police, which we’ve seen no legislation on, COVID-19 and the healthcare disparities in the African American communities, we have seen joblessness and poverty,” said Adner Marcelin, with the Tallahassee Branch of the NAACP.

During Monday’s announcement, Gov. DeSantis said that while Florida hasn’t seen the same kind of unrest other parts of the nation have, more needs to be done and citizens need to stand behind those in uniform.

When asked if the proposal would discourage or stop people from protesting locally, most people said no, that it would actually do the opposite.

WCTV did reach out to local law enforcement agencies about the govenror’s proposal but have not yet heard back.

