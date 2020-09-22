Advertisement

After fall-like weather, warmth forecast to return

Thanks in part to the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta, better rain chances and warmer weather will return later this week and into the weekend.
Thanks in part to the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta, better rain chances and warmer weather will return later this week and into the weekend.(WCTV)
By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This meteorologist believes that the weather since the weekend with high temperatures as much as 15-degrees below average and lows in the 50s and 60s. The weather felt and measured like the calendar suggests it should. But all good things must come to an end (temporarily) because that’s what nature does when one is having fun.

High pressure was centered over Kentucky and Louisiana Tuesday afternoon, bringing a northeasterly flow to many locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia. This flow has helped to advect drier and cooler air into the region for the last couple of days. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Beta was centered along the Texas coast, bringing heavy rain to places across the south and flooding to Houston. Cloud cover was moving in from the west into the Big Bend Tuesday afternoon. The viewing area will see additional cloud cover Tuesday night with lows close to (maybe a degree or two warmer) what has been observed the two previous nights.

Dewpoints have been slowly climbing since Tuesday morning, signalling that changes are coming with respect to low temperatures and moisture content over the next several days. The remnants of Beta are expected to slowly move northeastward as it gets picked up by a weak trough of low pressure aloft, bringing more of a southerly flow across the viewing area as soon as Wednesday. This will bring in deep moisture, cloud cover, and better rain chances into the end of the work week. Rain chances remain very low Wednesday (10%), but increase to 50% on Thursday and 70% on Friday. Rain chances stay up Saturday (60%) but drop to 40% Sunday.

With this change of pattern, the nice fall temperatures the region experienced will not be around. Highs will climb from the lower 80s Wednesday to the upper 80s Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 during the weekend. Lows will increase to the upper 60s Thursday morning to near 70 Friday through Monday mornings.

But, there may be good news. There is a decent chance of encountering cooler-than-normal temperatures between next Wednesday and Oct. 6 according to projections from the Climate Prediction Center.

Operational and ensemble models have been hinting at a large-scale trough of low pressure to push down from Canada into the eastern U.S. by late next week. This signals a better chance of seeing cooler temperatures. Exactly how cool is uncertain at this time, but stay tuned.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: Sept. 22, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect rain chances to return to the forecast later this week.

Forecast

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: Sept. 22, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: September 21, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, September 21.

Weather

Disturbance being watched for low potential of tropical development

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
The National Hurricane Center is watching a cluster of storms off of Florida's southeastern coast for a low chance of tropical cyclone development.

Latest News

News

Tropical Storm Beta’s rains aim for Texas, Louisiana

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Tropical Storm Beta was nearing the Texas coastline Monday afternoon, bringing heavy rain to region.

Forecast

Rob’s Monday Morning Forecast: Sept. 21, 2020

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Weather

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: Sept. 21, 2020

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Forecast

Hannah’s Sunday, September 20th evening update

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT
We’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky Monday morning with temperatures in the 60s. You might even need a sweater as you head off to work and school.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 20 - Morning Update

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It felt a lot like fall Sunday morning, but how long will it last? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details along with your Sunday forecast.

Forecast

Hannah’s Saturday, September 19th evening update

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
We’ll start Sunday with temperatures in the 60s and cloudy conditions. Clouds will continue through much of the afternoon with a chance for isolated showers across the Big Bend and South Georgia.