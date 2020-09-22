After fall-like weather, warmth forecast to return

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This meteorologist believes that the weather since the weekend with high temperatures as much as 15-degrees below average and lows in the 50s and 60s. The weather felt and measured like the calendar suggests it should. But all good things must come to an end (temporarily) because that’s what nature does when one is having fun.

High pressure was centered over Kentucky and Louisiana Tuesday afternoon, bringing a northeasterly flow to many locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia. This flow has helped to advect drier and cooler air into the region for the last couple of days. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Beta was centered along the Texas coast, bringing heavy rain to places across the south and flooding to Houston. Cloud cover was moving in from the west into the Big Bend Tuesday afternoon. The viewing area will see additional cloud cover Tuesday night with lows close to (maybe a degree or two warmer) what has been observed the two previous nights.

Dewpoints have been slowly climbing since Tuesday morning, signalling that changes are coming with respect to low temperatures and moisture content over the next several days. The remnants of Beta are expected to slowly move northeastward as it gets picked up by a weak trough of low pressure aloft, bringing more of a southerly flow across the viewing area as soon as Wednesday. This will bring in deep moisture, cloud cover, and better rain chances into the end of the work week. Rain chances remain very low Wednesday (10%), but increase to 50% on Thursday and 70% on Friday. Rain chances stay up Saturday (60%) but drop to 40% Sunday.

With this change of pattern, the nice fall temperatures the region experienced will not be around. Highs will climb from the lower 80s Wednesday to the upper 80s Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 during the weekend. Lows will increase to the upper 60s Thursday morning to near 70 Friday through Monday mornings.

But, there may be good news. There is a decent chance of encountering cooler-than-normal temperatures between next Wednesday and Oct. 6 according to projections from the Climate Prediction Center.

We just got our first glimpse of fall over the weekend with temperatures below average and it looks like we're in for more. Looking ahead 8 to 14 days, the area will see an increased chance for below normal temperatures to start October. Let us know how you feel about this. pic.twitter.com/0iEatKsFkm — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) September 22, 2020

Operational and ensemble models have been hinting at a large-scale trough of low pressure to push down from Canada into the eastern U.S. by late next week. This signals a better chance of seeing cooler temperatures. Exactly how cool is uncertain at this time, but stay tuned.

