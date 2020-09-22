Advertisement

Airline denies mom and son, 2, after he refused to wear mask

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (Gray News) - A New Hampshire woman was not allowed to stay on an American Airlines flight with her 2-year-old son because he would not wear a mask as the airline requires.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Rachel Starr Davis of Portsmouth was traveling from Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 17 when a flight attendant asked her to put a mask on her 2-year-old son.

In an Instagram post, Davis wrote she tried but could not.

“I tried repeatedly, begged him, bribed him, pleaded with him, did everything I could while he was screaming and crying as I tried to hold him and put the mask on, feeling my absolute lowest of lows as a mother,” Davis wrote.

The airline asked passengers to disembark, and Davis and her son were left behind.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said, “Policies are enforced and approved face coverings are made available at key points throughout the customer journey.”

The airline’s website says a face covering is required for everyone, except for children under 2 years old. Those who refuse to wear one “may be denied boarding and future travel on American.”

Davis and American Airlines have been in contact over the incident. The Herald reports Davis wants an apology for how she was treated.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee police investigating overnight robbery near FSU’s campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
Tallahassee Police are searching for three men who allegedly robbed a student of Florida State University early Tuesday morning.

National

Hamlin, Michael Jordan partner on NASCAR team for Wallace

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jordan and Hamlin purchased a charter for their team from Germain Racing that guarantees Wallace a spot in the 40-car field every week.

National

Beta makes landfall on Texas coast as total rainfall remains an unknown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JUAN A. LOZANO
Beta was expected to move northeast along the Texas coast over the next couple of days, weakening into a depression, before heading into Louisiana sometime mid-week.

GHSA

Offensive depth allows Lowndes softball to be flexible with lineup

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
This year, the Vikings have one of their deepest lineups in recent history and, because of that, Head Coach Stewart Thomas feels he can play with his lineup a little bit.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee activist reacts to governor’s wide-ranging law-and-order legislative proposal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
Battle lines are being drawn following a major policy proposal Monday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis targeting disorderly protests.

National

Smithsonian National Zoo’s baby panda is one month old

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
The Smithsonian National Zoo’s giant panda cub is one month old and had its very first veterinary exam over the weekend.

News

Letters cause confusion regarding Wakulla County mailboxes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Over the last two weeks, there has been postal service confusion in Wakulla County.

Coronavirus

CDC changes, then retracts, web posting on how virus spreads

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The top U.S. public health agency stirred confusion by posting — and then taking down — an apparent change in its position on how easily the coronavirus can spread from person to person through the air.

Coronavirus

CDC abruptly scrubs airborne COVID guidance

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The CDC creating confusion after abruptly scrubbing newly posted guidelines on airborne spread of coronavirus.

News

North Florida families back with loved ones in long-term care; others still waiting

Updated: 7 hours ago
In early September, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave his blessing to recommendations designed to safely reopen long term care facilities.