Advertisement

Bloomberg raises millions to help Florida felons vote

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg talks to supporters Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg talks to supporters Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (KY3)
By Brendan Farrington | Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Just days after after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won a court victory to keep felons from voting until they’ve paid off fines, restitution and court fees, billionaire Mike Bloomberg has stepped in to help them pay off the debts.

The former Democratic presidential candidate has helped raise more than $20 million so that felons who completed their prison sentences can vote in the presidential election. Bloomberg also has pledged $100 million to help Joe Biden win Florida.

“The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy and no American should be denied that right. Working together with the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, we are determined to end disenfranchisement and the discrimination that has always driven it,” Bloomberg said in a written statement.

A federal appellate court ruled on Sept. 11 that in addition to serving their sentences, Florida felons must pay all fines, restitution and legal fees before they can regain their right to vote. The case could have broad implications for the November elections. Florida has 29 electoral college votes that are crucial to President Donald Trump’s hopes of staying in the White House.

Under Amendment 4, which Florida voters passed overwhelmingly in 2018, felons who have completed their sentences would have voting rights restored. Republican lawmakers then moved to define what it means to complete a sentence.

In addition to prison time served, lawmakers directed that all legal financial obligations, including unpaid fines and restitution, would also have to be settled before a felon could be eligible to vote.

The Florida Rights Restitution Coalition had raised about $5 million before Bloomberg made calls to raise almost $17 million more, according to Bloomberg staffers.

The money is targeted for felons who registered to vote while the law was in question and who owe $1,500 or less. That accounts for about 31,100 people, the staffers said. In a state that decided the 2000 presidential election by 537 votes, that could be critical in a year when polls show Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in a dead heat.

Organizers for the group say they aren’t targeting people registered with a particular political party.

“To hell with politics, to hell with any other implications or inuations, at the end of the day it’s about real people, real lives, American citizens who want to be a part of this,” said Desmond Meade, the group’s executive director. “People with felony convictions have had their voices silenced for so long.”

The group said other donors include John Legend, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, Ben & Jerry’s, Levi Strauss & Co., the Miami Dolphins, the Orlando Magic, the Miami Heat and Stephen Spielberg.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee activist reacts to governor’s wide-ranging law-and-order legislative proposal

Updated: 1 hours ago
Battle lines are being drawn following a major policy proposal Monday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis targeting disorderly protests.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 22, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 22, 2020

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 22, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 21, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Sept. 22, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Latest News

Forecast

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: Sept. 22, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

News

Tallahassee police investigating overnight robbery near FSU’s campus

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
Tallahassee Police are searching for three men who allegedly robbed a student of Florida State University early Tuesday morning.

GHSA

Offensive depth allows Lowndes softball to be flexible with lineup

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
This year, the Vikings have one of their deepest lineups in recent history and, because of that, Head Coach Stewart Thomas feels he can play with his lineup a little bit.

News

Tallahassee activist reacts to governor’s wide-ranging law-and-order legislative proposal

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
Battle lines are being drawn following a major policy proposal Monday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis targeting disorderly protests.

News

Letters cause confusion regarding Wakulla County mailboxes

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Over the last two weeks, there has been postal service confusion in Wakulla County.

News

North Florida families back with loved ones in long-term care; others still waiting

Updated: 13 hours ago
In early September, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave his blessing to recommendations designed to safely reopen long term care facilities.