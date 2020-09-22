Advertisement

City of Tallahassee’s mental health initiatives include partnership with 211 Big Bend

By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee City Commissioners voted in favor of launching a three-fold mental health initiative; it includes partners such as Apalachee Regional and 211 Big Bend.

The program has three scales; the first focuses on individuals, the second on neighborhoods, and the third on handling non-violent emergency calls.

One major partner is 211 Big Bend; the organization provides free, confidential hotline services for eight counties in the Big Bend.

President Randy Nicklaus says call volume went up about 60-65% in March, April and May.

“Most of the people are calling about concerns about financial issues, rent assistance, food, shelter,” said Nicklaus.

He says he expects the need to increase.

“Now we’re anticipating that we’ll start getting more mental health, depression, anxiety type concerns, just because people have been isolated for so long,” said Nicklaus.

Leon County CARES funding allowed the agency to hire 2 staff members called “navigators” to help people connect with a counselor or a therapist.

“Our navigator will follow up with them, and work with them to sort out what might be the best match for a counselor or therapist, how to help them find available therapists, who covers what insurance, what their specialties are,” Nicklaus said.

The City program will continue the funding into 2021, when County CARES funding ends.

“It really takes the entire village. And we know that the response is that we need to be truly trauma-informed, and to provide solutions that really improve the quality of life requires so many partners,” said Abena Ojetayo, the Director for Housing and Community Resilience.

According to the agenda item, this first scale provides “emergency mental health triage and mobile services to vulnerable residents.”

The second scale establishes neighborhood Resilience Hubs “by augmenting existing City Service Centers with on-site emergency preparedness resources, community crisis response teams, and on-call partner mental health providers.”

Both of those scales are covered by $800,000 of CARES Act funding.

Lastly, the Commission voted to create a Community Wide Crisis Intervention Team; this unit would respond to non-violent calls, and would consist of a licensed mental health professional, a TFD Paramedic or EMT, and a CIT trained TPD officer in Class D uniform or plainclothes.

That pilot program will have limited hours and cost $500,000.

