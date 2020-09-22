Advertisement

Commissioner Proctor proposes Capital Community Children’s Services Agency instead of Children’s Services Council

By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor is proposing an alternative to the Children’s Services Council, which will be on the November ballot; he instead wants to create a Capital Community Children’s Services Agency.

One of the major differences in his proposal is how the other group would be funded; the proposed CSC would get funding from property taxes, but the agency proposed by Commissioner Proctor would instead receive two million dollars, with $1.5 million from the Tallahassee Police Department and $500,000 from the Leon County Sheriffs Office.

“This is consistent with the request of people across the country, citizens within our community who have asked for a new, a re-imagining of the allocation of dollars for entities that provide law enforcement,” said Commissioner Proctor.

Jon Moyle is a local attorney and the head of Our Kids First; he’s in favor of a property tax funded Children’s Services Council.

“We have a very high rate of juvenile crime; we have kids that are going to bed hungry every night. We have a lot of issues. Kids are showing up in kindergarten not able to learn, nearly half of them. And we can do better,” said Moyle.

He says CSCs in counties around Florida have been successful and have been overwhelmingly supported by citizens. He says it was supported at 86% in Miami-Dade County, 75% in Palm Beach County, and 75% in St. Lucie County.

“In this day and age in politics, you rarely see anyone or anything getting 86% of the vote, but the Children’s Services Councils have,” said Moyle.

Moyle says depending on exemptions and the value of properties, the proposed CSC would get between 6 and 8 million dollars each year.

Commissioner Proctro says he’s hearing from his constituents that they do not want a property tax increase, which would be necessary to fund the proposed CSC.

He also takes issue with the Governor appointing five of the nine citizens to the CSC.

“THis is not a democratic idea,” Proctor writes in his letter. “It is a laudable idea to help children, and this is why I propose the CDA. To tax people who do not have children and who are struggling in their own lane to survive is an improper burden upon them.”

He calls the tax “regressive.”

Commissioner Proctor lists other budgets as possible funding sources for his proposed CSA, including Leon County Schools, City of Tallahassee, Leon County, FAMU, and FSU.

