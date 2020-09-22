Empty corner of major downtown intersection to be redeveloped as a medical marijuana dispensary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A major downtown street corner is getting a facelift; part of the intersection of Tennessee and Monroe has sat vacant for years, an empty introduction to Tallahassee’s downtown.

Now, a new business will be re-developing the building into a medical marijuana dispensary.

“It always baffled me every time I drove in and out of downtown, or leaving campus after a football game, to see this empty eyesore, to be honest, on the corner of Tennessee and Monroe street, probably the biggest streetcorner in town,” said Bluma Wellness CEO Brady Cobb.

Cobb attended Florida State University and worked in Tallahassee for years after. He says he’s excited to turn the empty spot into a One Plant medical marijuana dispensary.

“We like the old gas station feel, vintage feel, so we are going to largely rehab that building in a big way,” said Cobb.

City Commissioners had to amend the statute to allow the dispensary within 500 feet of a school; Kingdom Life Preparatory Academy confirmed to City leaders that they did not mind the close proximity of 370 ft.

“On the question of does it promote the health, safety, and general welfare of the area; I think a vacant building that’s

been vacant for a long time, finally being occupied, that does meet that standard,” said City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow, when making the motion.

His motion had the caveat of the new business removing extra signage from the property, with a single One Plant sign allowed; counsel representing Bluma Wellness agreed during that virtual meeting.

Tallahassee Police statistics show a decrease in crime around dispensaries.

Cobb says he wants the space to be inviting.

“Cannabis has a stigma on it. Whether I like it or not, whether other advocates like it or not. So our number one goal is to make it an approachable experience for patients and consumers, but also make it something that they feel comfortable, make it feel more like a living room,” said Cobb.

He said the company has a goal of opening 15 locations in the state of Florida; the Tallahassee dispensary is scheduled to open in January or February of 2021.

