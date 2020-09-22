Advertisement

Empty corner of major downtown intersection to be redeveloped as a medical marijuana dispensary

Bluma Wellness is redeveloping at the intersection of Monroe and Tennessee.
Bluma Wellness is redeveloping at the intersection of Monroe and Tennessee.(Bluma Wellness)
By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A major downtown street corner is getting a facelift; part of the intersection of Tennessee and Monroe has sat vacant for years, an empty introduction to Tallahassee’s downtown.

Now, a new business will be re-developing the building into a medical marijuana dispensary.

“It always baffled me every time I drove in and out of downtown, or leaving campus after a football game, to see this empty eyesore, to be honest, on the corner of Tennessee and Monroe street, probably the biggest streetcorner in town,” said Bluma Wellness CEO Brady Cobb.

Cobb attended Florida State University and worked in Tallahassee for years after. He says he’s excited to turn the empty spot into a One Plant medical marijuana dispensary.

“We like the old gas station feel, vintage feel, so we are going to largely rehab that building in a big way,” said Cobb.

City Commissioners had to amend the statute to allow the dispensary within 500 feet of a school; Kingdom Life Preparatory Academy confirmed to City leaders that they did not mind the close proximity of 370 ft.

“On the question of does it promote the health, safety, and general welfare of the area; I think a vacant building that’s

been vacant for a long time, finally being occupied, that does meet that standard,” said City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow, when making the motion.

His motion had the caveat of the new business removing extra signage from the property, with a single One Plant sign allowed; counsel representing Bluma Wellness agreed during that virtual meeting.

Tallahassee Police statistics show a decrease in crime around dispensaries.

Cobb says he wants the space to be inviting.

“Cannabis has a stigma on it. Whether I like it or not, whether other advocates like it or not. So our number one goal is to make it an approachable experience for patients and consumers, but also make it something that they feel comfortable, make it feel more like a living room,” said Cobb.

He said the company has a goal of opening 15 locations in the state of Florida; the Tallahassee dispensary is scheduled to open in January or February of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Commissioner Proctor proposes Capital Community Children’s Services Agency instead of Children’s Services Council

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor is proposing an alternative to the Children’s Services Council, which will be on the November ballot.

News

City of Tallahassee’s mental health initiatives include partnership with 211 Big Bend

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
Tallahassee City Commissioners voted in favor of launching a three-fold mental health initiative; it includes partners such as Apalachee Regional and 211 Big Bend.

State

Florida’s First Lady takes on pandemic-related mental health challenges

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Florida’s child abuse hotlines saw a sharp drop off in calls while schools were closed due to the pandemic, but mental health calls increased.

Weather

After fall-like weather, warmth forecast to return

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charles Roop
Thanks in part to the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta, better rain chances and warmer weather will return later this week and into the weekend. But there may be hope next week for fall-like weather.

Latest News

News

Activist groups continue speaking out over Gov. DeSantis' protest proposal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
In Tallahassee just earlier this month, more than one dozen people were arrested during a protest. One of those arrests was for blocking traffic.

News

Lowndes Co. sheriff urges parents of possible victims in child porn case to come forward

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jennifer Morejon
Sheriff Ashley Paulk says victims coming forward could help bring justice in this case.

News

Thomasville teacher 1 of 16 finalists in national competition

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WALB News 10
A Thomasville teacher, who says she’s more comfortable working out of the spotlight, is celebrating a major nomination for a national competition.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Rubio says Senate should weigh Trump nominee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By News Service of Florida Staff
Rubio said in a prepared statement Monday that Trump, who is running for re-election in November, should “exercise his duty to name a nominee. And the Senate should once again exercise its constitutional obligation and decide whether or not to consent to his choice.”

FHSAA

Franklin County quarantines football players, cancels games

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
WCTV has requested details on the number of district students and staff who have tested positive, but we have not yet heard back.