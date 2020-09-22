FSUS secondary students move to remote learning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University Schools announced Monday it is moving students from sixth to 12th grade to remote learning starting Wednesday. Superintendent Dr. Stacy Chambers says the shift is happening because there aren’t enough teachers to adequately cover all classrooms at this time.

Middle and high school students will continue distance learning until they’re permitted to return to campus on October 13, the school’s announcement said.

Chambers says the impact of quarantining while supporting distance learning teachers, managing regular absences and regular non-COVID illness absences is great.

“Classroom coverage is challenging when even one student has a positive test or needs to quarantine, which can then potentially impact seven to 10 faculty/staff members,” Chambers says. “The same is true for a faculty/staff member needing to quarantine; multiple classes may possibly be impacted.”

Even with the hiring of 15 additional teaching assistants and extra substitute teachers, the school wasn’t able to cover all the classrooms it needed to support on campus learning for grades six through 12.

Elementary students will continue to attend school on campus, the announcement said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been two positive COVID-19 cases connected to FSUS this school year.

All athletics, activities and clubs at FSUS will continue as scheduled; however, the school says Homecoming will be rescheduled.

