Advertisement

FSUS secondary students move to remote learning

Coronavirus and schools
Coronavirus and schools(KWCH)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University Schools announced Monday it is moving students from sixth to 12th grade to remote learning starting Wednesday. Superintendent Dr. Stacy Chambers says the shift is happening because there aren’t enough teachers to adequately cover all classrooms at this time.

Middle and high school students will continue distance learning until they’re permitted to return to campus on October 13, the school’s announcement said.

Chambers says the impact of quarantining while supporting distance learning teachers, managing regular absences and regular non-COVID illness absences is great.

“Classroom coverage is challenging when even one student has a positive test or needs to quarantine, which can then potentially impact seven to 10 faculty/staff members,” Chambers says. “The same is true for a faculty/staff member needing to quarantine; multiple classes may possibly be impacted.”

Even with the hiring of 15 additional teaching assistants and extra substitute teachers, the school wasn’t able to cover all the classrooms it needed to support on campus learning for grades six through 12.

Elementary students will continue to attend school on campus, the announcement said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been two positive COVID-19 cases connected to FSUS this school year.

All athletics, activities and clubs at FSUS will continue as scheduled; however, the school says Homecoming will be rescheduled.

Good Afternoon FSUS Families, I appreciate all that you are doing for your FSUS student. Our teachers and I appreciate...

Posted by Florida State University Schools - FSUS on Monday, September 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The bleak milestone, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world, was reported by Johns Hopkins, based on figures supplied by state health authorities.

Health Alert

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Eyewitness News
You can find the number of coronavirus cases in our local counties across the Big Bend here. This story will be updated with new information daily.

National Politics

Trump: Hold China accountable for COVID

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
President Trump calls on the UN to hold China responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

CDC to delay vote on who will get COVID vaccine

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
There’s general agreement among the CDC panel that frontline health care workers should be the first to get a vaccine when one is approved, but who gets priority after that?

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci: The idea of 200K deaths is 'sobering'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci calls the notion of 200,000 deaths "sobering."

Coronavirus

Steakhouse chain Sizzler files for bankruptcy amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Sizzler USA, one of America’s first casual restaurant chains, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Coronavirus deaths in US near 200,000 as surges continue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
More than two dozen states are seeing a rise in week-to-week coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus

Debunked Nashville COVID story prompts differing responses on Fox News

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER and TRAVIS LOLLER
The story came from a Thursday report by Nashville’s Fox affiliate WZTV on “leaked emails” that the station retracted late Friday upon learning that they didn’t mean what its reporter thought they did.

Coronavirus

Airline denies mom and son, 2, after he refused to wear mask

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
A New Hampshire woman was not allowed to stay on an American Airlines flight with her 2-year-old son because he would not wear a mask as the airline requires.

Coronavirus

CDC changes, then retracts, web posting on how virus spreads

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The top U.S. public health agency stirred confusion by posting — and then taking down — an apparent change in its position on how easily the coronavirus can spread from person to person through the air.