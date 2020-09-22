Franklin County quarantines football players, cancels games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County school district is quarantining some members of its football team and canceling games for the next two weeks to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We have several players on both sides of the ball who have been placed on quarantine by the Franklin County Health Department due to exposure to a positive individual,” Human Resources Director Karen Peddie said in a statement. “Due to the small size of our school and team it would be impossible for us to play competitively at this time. Our plan is to reschedule this Friday’s game as well as next week’s game."

Peddie says the district is working with the county health department regarding all positive cases on Franklin County school campuses and following protocols.

WCTV has requested details on the number of district students and staff who have tested positive, but we have not yet heard back.

“All students and staff have been informed of on campus health guides and recommendations for precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and masks are required in all areas where social distancing is not possible,” Peddie said.

A total of 600 people in Franklin County have tested positive for COVID-19, including 62 between the ages of 15 and 24, according to the latest data on the state of Florida’s dashboard.

