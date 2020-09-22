Advertisement

Leon County surpasses 10,000 COVID cases

Following the Florida Department of Health’s coronavirus update on Sept. 22, Leon County has officially seen 10,125 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following the Florida Department of Health’s coronavirus update on Sept. 22, Leon County has officially seen 10,125 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to Tuesday’s report, there have been 220 hospitalizations and 57 deaths connected to the virus in Leon County.

Of the Leon County cases, 368 were present at long-term care facilities, while 190 occurred at correctional facilities.

When looking at the cases through the lens of race, white people contracted 36% of the cases, Black people contracted 26% of them and the remaining 38% was listed as “other” or “unknown” by the health department.

This is the age breakdown for the cases, based on FDOH’s Coronavirus Dashboard:

  • 0-4: 165 cases
  • 5-14: 333 cases
  • 15-24: 4,831 cases
  • 25-34: 1,480
  • 35-44: 1,000
  • 45-54: 858
  • 55-64: 755
  • 65-74: 375
  • 75-84: 173
  • 85+: 129

