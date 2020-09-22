Leon High cancels games after player tests positive for COVID

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A member of the Leon High School football team has tested positive for Covid-19, the district announced Tuesday afternoon. Eleven other players will be quarantined due to possible exposure.

The Lions' next two games, against Rickards and Chiles, have been cancelled and will not be replayed, according to a district spokesperson.

Rickards and Chiles may have a game scheduled to replace the Leon game, the district says.

Leon County Schools reports 43 total coronavirus cases across the district in the past 14 days, according to the latest data on the district website. Thirty of the cases are among students, 13 among staff. That includes two staff members at Leon High School.

The cancellations come as Leon County surpasses 10,000 total coronavirus cases.

