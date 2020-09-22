Advertisement

Lowndes Co. sheriff urges parents of possible victims in child porn case to come forward

Jason and Kim Wright
Jason and Kim Wright(WCTV)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County’s Sheriff wants parents to come forward if they think their child may have come into contact with Kara or Jason Wright. The couple faces child pornography production charges.

The couple may been involved in the Valdosta Boy Scouts of America, from August 2015 until recently, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia’s office.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk says victims coming forward could help bring justice in this case.

“I’ve been doing this 21 years and this is probably the most horrific case of child pornography I’ve ever been associated with,” Paulk said.

Jayson Wright is charged with six counts of production of child pornography and Kara Wright is charged with three counts of production of child pornography.

During a search warrant, Paulk said about three terabytes of illegal content was found. The sheriff said the couple was arrested in Texas while trying to cross the Mexican Border.

Paulk said they believe the couple planned to sell the illegal content found with them because they didn’t have much cash.

They’ll be brought back to Lowndes County to face charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the Wrights lured four children to engage in sexually explicit acts, which were filmed or photographed.

They also said Kara Wright may have been an assistant Scoutmaster.

“If anybody knew these people because their names have been published and have associated with them and feel like their child might had been around them, we would love to make sure that they weren’t abused or if they were abused we would like to know it so we can prosecute these people for anything they’ve done,” Paulk said.

The Boy Scouts of America said in a statement that they’re deeply disturbed to learn of these allegations.

Mark Manchester with the South Georgia Council said the couple was not registered in scouting, and are now banned from being able to in the future.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call either the Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (229) 671-2950.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

