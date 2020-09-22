Advertisement

Mary Esther teen charged with manslaughter

Matthew Gunn was arrested Tuesday morning by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Gunn was arrested Tuesday morning by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLOROSA, Fla. (WJHG) - A Mary Esther teen has been charged with manslaughter after deputies say he accidently shot his friend with a AK-47 when they were playing around with it.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies, deputies were called to 19-year-old Matthew Gunn’s apartment just before midnight Monday. Deputies say they found Gunn hysterical outside.

Inside the apartment, deputies found Hugo Sanchez, 21, of Fort Walton Beach, dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies say they also found an AK-47 with a round in the chamber and a magazine insert nearby.

Gunn told deputies he and Sanchez were tossing the AK-47 back and forth when he pulled the trigger thinking it was unloaded.

Gunn was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

