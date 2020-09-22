Advertisement

Offensive depth allows Lowndes softball to be flexible with lineup

Lowndes Softball
Lowndes Softball(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lowndes Softball team continues to impress.

The leaders of region 1-AAAAAAA have a 5-1 record in conference play and 14-4 overall. Their lone region loss came last week, against Tift County.

This year, the Vikings have one of their deepest lineups in recent history and, because of that, Head Coach Stewart Thomas feels he can play with his lineup a little bit.

“Throughout the season we’ve had some players step up and really get on base a lot more,” Thomas said. “So it’s made us think a little bit about the lineup, but obviously we have multiple kids that are threats. We’ve had teams that have pitched around [Tori] Hedgecock and regretted it.”

Lowndes has a doubleheader against Colquitt County at Lowndes on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

Godby head boys basketball coach stepping down

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Godby High School boys head basketball coach Andy Colville has announced he has stepped down after 13 seasons at the helm of the Cougars.

Sports

Deion Sanders set to become Jackson State’s football coach

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By AP
Sanders made the announcement Sunday night on the first episode of the “21st & Prime” podcast with Jamie Dukes on Barstool Sports.

FHSAA

Maclay’s Milford hopes to eclipse 2,000 yards receiving

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The Maclay football team is looking for another big year out of one of their senior wide receiver, Kennan Milford.

News

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
FSU's head coach has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a university press release.

Latest News

Mlb

Pujols 2 HRs, passes Mays for 5th place, Angels beat Rangers

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:47 AM EDT
|
By Joe Reedy
Albert Pujols needed nearly five weeks to tie Willie Mays for fifth place on the career home run list.

Football

Football Friday Night Plays of the Week: September 18, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books and it’s time to vote for this week’s play of the week!

Football

Football Friday Night: September 18, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Week 3 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

FHSAA

Liberty County football players in quarantine, game vs. Blounstown canceled

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
According to Liberty County’s head football coach, this week’s game against Blountstown High School is the only one that will be canceled as a result of the quarantine.

Seminoles

Hamilton touts success of players at next level as draw for recruits

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT
Florida State men’s head basketball coach Leonard Hamilton spoke to the press for the first time this year on Wednesday.

FHSAA

Jefferson County football quarantined after player exposed to COVID-19, Sneads game canceled

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT
Jefferson County’s football game Friday with Sneads has been canceled, according to head coach Ira Reynolds.