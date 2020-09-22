Offensive depth allows Lowndes softball to be flexible with lineup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lowndes Softball team continues to impress.

The leaders of region 1-AAAAAAA have a 5-1 record in conference play and 14-4 overall. Their lone region loss came last week, against Tift County.

This year, the Vikings have one of their deepest lineups in recent history and, because of that, Head Coach Stewart Thomas feels he can play with his lineup a little bit.

“Throughout the season we’ve had some players step up and really get on base a lot more,” Thomas said. “So it’s made us think a little bit about the lineup, but obviously we have multiple kids that are threats. We’ve had teams that have pitched around [Tori] Hedgecock and regretted it.”

Lowndes has a doubleheader against Colquitt County at Lowndes on Thursday.

