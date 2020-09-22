Advertisement

Tallahassee police investigating overnight robbery near FSU’s campus

By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are searching for three men who allegedly robbed a student of Florida State University early Tuesday morning. According to a post from the university’s alert page on Facebook, it happened in the 700 block of Lafayette Street around 12:40 a.m.

The student told TPD the three men took their wallet, keys, and cell phone after showing a tan handgun with an extended magazine. TPD says the suspects are all described as “college aged” black males.

If you have any information that could help in this investigation, contact TPD at 850-891-4200 or the Crime Stoppers line at 850-574-8477.

