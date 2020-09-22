Advertisement

Tyson adds 100 jobs in Mitchell County

(KWCH)
Published: Sep. 17, 2019 at 12:28 PM EDT
By: WALB News Team

September 17, 2019

ATLANTA, Ga.

— Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Tuesday that Tyson Foods has expanded its existing facility in Camilla, creating 100 new jobs with an investment of $34.2 million.

Construction recently wrapped up on the 35,000 square foot expansion, and the construction of a new “mega line” has prompted the company to hire 100 new team members as they ramp up operations in the region.

“Georgia’s existing industries are a vital component for job growth in every corner of the state,” Kemp said. “We are grateful that Tyson Foods is continuing their investment in the State of Georgia and excited for the new opportunities that this expansion will create for Mitchell County and the region.”

“This project is great news for our plant, our community, and our customers,” said Eddie Chancellor, Tyson Foods vice president of operations. “We are committed to the community of Camilla and are pleased to add 100 new jobs with this expansion, while also meeting the growing demand for our products.”

“Anywhere would be fortunate to have a company such as Tyson Foods to invest and expand in their community,” said Paige Gilchrist, Mitchell County Development Authority executive director. “Established in the 1930s and now with over 123 food processing plants, Tyson has proven its longevity time and time again. In addition to its sustainability, quality product, and substantial workforce, Tyson cares about its communities. Tyson has donated millions of dollars in cash to help nonprofits across the country. Here in Mitchell County, we look forward to a long-lasting relationship and a thriving future with Tyson Foods.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Project Manager Tina Herring represented the Global Commerce Division in partnership with the Mitchell County Development Authority.

“Tyson Foods has been a great partner for the State of Georgia, and I am excited that they are expanding their footprint in Mitchell County,” Pat Wilson, GDEcD commissioner, said. “I have no doubt that Tyson will see great success as this new expansion begins operations.”

