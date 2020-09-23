Advertisement

City Commission votes to allow youth and adult sports, limited LCS swim meets

The City Commission voted to allow youth and adult sports at City facilities.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously voted to allow youth and adult sporting activities at City facilities during the virtual meeting on Wednesday.

The decision went against the recommendations of Parks and Recreation staff; Commissioners said they believe the sporting activities could be possible if there are strict rules in place.

“I am concerned about the mental health aspects on our youth, having gone through COVID. I am concerned about the physical health aspects on our youth, and I think the structure of allowing kids to play competitive sports is good,” said Mayor John Dailey.

“We want to get our children out there; I think that has a lot to do with their social functioning,” said Commissioner Curtis Richardson.

Commissioners agreed that there would need to be some sort of waiver and liability language worked out, and participants would need to “self-manage.”

They also agreed that they would have the power to stop all sports immediately if people were not complying with rules in place.

City Manager Reese Goad said they will be working out the sign-up situation very quickly; he suggested it could be ready as early as Thursday.

The Commission also voted to open all pickle-ball and tennis courts and allow a limited number of Leon County Schools swim meets at Trousdell Aquatic Center.

