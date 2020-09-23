City of Tallahassee Winter Festival, Elf Night among events canceled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The most wonderful time of year will look different in 2020: Tallahassee’s Winter Festival and Elf Night are on the list of events that have been canceled.

The City Commission voted on the cancelations Wednesday.

Other events, including the Veterans Day Parade, have also been canceled.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.