Advertisement

City of Tallahassee Winter Festival, Elf Night among events canceled

(KOTA)
By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The most wonderful time of year will look different in 2020: Tallahassee’s Winter Festival and Elf Night are on the list of events that have been canceled.

The City Commission voted on the cancelations Wednesday.

Other events, including the Veterans Day Parade, have also been canceled.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New traffic cameras implemented in Thomasville

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Thomasville Police Department has hired an Illinois-based company to monitor school zone traffic and issue speeding citations.

News

New traffic cameras implemented in Thomasville

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Amber Spradley
The Thomasville Police Department has hired an Illinois-based company to monitor school zone traffic and issue speeding citations.

News

Taylor County Elementary School announces quarantine of ‘group of students’

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Taylor County Elementary School says they have quarantined the school’s first group of students following a reccomendation of the Taylor County Health Department.

News

Local artists transform traffic boxes throughout Tallahassee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The project was led by KCCI and the City of Tallahassee, with additional involvement from Fast Signs, COCA, and Leon County.

Latest News

News

North Florida teen inspires others while battling multiple sclerosis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Sydney Lewis will be sharing her story at the On the Move luncheon, and a neurologist will discuss the unique challenges of battling MS during the pandemic.

News

DeSantis backs liability protections amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
The comments marked the first time DeSantis has publicly supported limiting lawsuits for Florida businesses that are grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Empty corner of major downtown intersection to be redeveloped as a medical marijuana dispensary

Updated: 4 hours ago
A major downtown street corner is getting a facelift.

News

City of Tallahassee’s mental health initiatives include partnership with 211 Big Bend

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tallahassee City Commissioners voted in favor of launching a three-fold mental health initiative; it includes partners such as Apalachee Regional and 211 Big Bend.

News

Log truck overturns in Suwannee County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
It is unclear how many people were hurt or how serious their injuries were in this crash.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 23, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 22, 2020.