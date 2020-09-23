Florida State moving on after Georgia Tech loss

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State is itching to get back on the field after opening their season-opening loss to Georgia Tech two weeks ago.

This week, the Seminoles faces a much bigger challenge in Miami, a team that is now ranked #12 in the nation.

One of the breakout players from Week 1 was tight end Cameron McDonald, who had four catches for 47 yards and played a huge role early in the contest.

But, despite a personally successful opening game, he says the 'Noles are focused on Miami.

“I don’t think that we are considering the bye week an opportunity to sulk about what happened last game because we are moving forward," McDonald said. "It’s just a big opportunity to show how we’ve improved daily.”

Saturday’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. in Miami.

