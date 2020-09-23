Junk in the Trunk Chocolate Chip Cookies with Pecans and Coconut

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Lolani Green from Q-Ti Cakes brought these scrumptious cookies to the WCTV studio!

WHAT YOU’LL NEED

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup, butter

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 ½ Cup Chocolate Chips

¼ cup pecans

¼ cup shredded coconut

HOW TO MAKE IT

In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla. Gradually blend in the dry ingredients. Then add chocolate chips, pecan and nuts and stir.

Put in Freezer for 20 minutes If you prefer not to freeze, cookies can be made by dropping batter directly on pan. If you do decide to freeze them – you can roll cookie dough into golf sized ball and place on pan. **To make a stuffed cookie add one layer of cookie then fill middle with chocolate chips, then add a second layer of cookie to the top. Press around the edges and bake Bake for 12 – 15 minutes.

