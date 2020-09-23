Leon, Community Christian volleyball notch wins
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon High School and Community Christian picked up road volleyball wins on Tuesday.
Leon traveled to Lincoln and won in straight sets, 25-15, 25-17, 25-11.
Community Christian faced North Florida Christian at NFC. Community Christian swept NFC, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17.
You can see highlights from both matches in the video player above.
