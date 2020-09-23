Advertisement

Local artists transform traffic boxes throughout Tallahassee

Local artist Christopher Barnhart had his artwork unveiled on Wednesday at the corner of Adams Street and East College Avenue.
Local artist Christopher Barnhart had his artwork unveiled on Wednesday at the corner of Adams Street and East College Avenue.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee and KCCI transformed six traffic control boxes into works of art through “The Art of the Box” pilot program.

The program aimed to engage people’s interest in public art.

Local artist Christopher Barnhart had his artwork unveiled on Wednesday at the corner of Adams Street and East College Avenue.

Barnhart tells WCTV his artwork, named “Infinite Possibilities,” took him 90 days to complete.

“Every single time you’ll find something different, so that’s why it’s Infinite Possibilities," said Barnhart. "Like, one person can look at it and see all these people, and another person can look at it and say ‘Man is that flowers,’ you just never know what the interpretation may be and for me it’s just such an inspiration.”

Each of the 6 traffic boxes will be wrapped in a piece of art submitted by local artists.

Locations, artwork titles, and artists include:

  • Christopher Barnhart’s “Infinite Possibilities” is located at the intersection of E. College Ave & Adams St.
  • Walter Thorner’s “Moving On” is located at the intersection of W. Osceola & Wahnish Way
  • Mary Liz Tippin-Moody’s “Thin Red Line of Hope” is located at the intersection of Tharpe and Ocala
  • Powell Kay Kreis' “Florida at Night” is located at the intersection of Market Street and Timberlane Rd.
  • Nipa Eason’s “Southern Magnolias” is located at the intersection of Buck Lake Rd. and Pedrick
  • Peredita Ross' “Harmony” is located by the bridge walkway at Anita Davis Preserve

A map of the locations and additional information about the artists can be found at www.artofthebox.org.

The project was led by KCCI and the City of Tallahassee, with additional involvement from Fast Signs, COCA, and Leon County.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Florida teen inspires others while battling multiple sclerosis

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Sydney Lewis will be sharing her story at the On the Move luncheon, and a neurologist will discuss the unique challenges of battling MS during the pandemic.

News

DeSantis backs liability protections amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
The comments marked the first time DeSantis has publicly supported limiting lawsuits for Florida businesses that are grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Empty corner of major downtown intersection to be redeveloped as a medical marijuana dispensary

Updated: 3 hours ago
A major downtown street corner is getting a facelift.

News

City of Tallahassee’s mental health initiatives include partnership with 211 Big Bend

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tallahassee City Commissioners voted in favor of launching a three-fold mental health initiative; it includes partners such as Apalachee Regional and 211 Big Bend.

Latest News

News

Log truck overturns in Suwannee County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
It is unclear how many people were hurt or how serious their injuries were in this crash.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 23, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 22, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 23, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 23, 2020

FHSAA

Leon, Community Christian volleyball notch wins

Updated: 6 hours ago
Leon High School and Community Christian picked up road volleyball wins on Tuesday.

News

Leon County School Board meeting recap 9/22/20

Updated: 7 hours ago
WCTV's Katie Kaplan breaks down the latest Leon County School board meeting.

News

Florida State University School going back to virtual

Updated: 7 hours ago
Roughly 900 students at Florida State University School will be going back to online learning starting Wednesday.