Local artists transform traffic boxes throughout Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee and KCCI transformed six traffic control boxes into works of art through “The Art of the Box” pilot program.

The program aimed to engage people’s interest in public art.

Local artist Christopher Barnhart had his artwork unveiled on Wednesday at the corner of Adams Street and East College Avenue.

Barnhart tells WCTV his artwork, named “Infinite Possibilities,” took him 90 days to complete.

“Every single time you’ll find something different, so that’s why it’s Infinite Possibilities," said Barnhart. "Like, one person can look at it and see all these people, and another person can look at it and say ‘Man is that flowers,’ you just never know what the interpretation may be and for me it’s just such an inspiration.”

Each of the 6 traffic boxes will be wrapped in a piece of art submitted by local artists.

Locations, artwork titles, and artists include:

Christopher Barnhart’s “Infinite Possibilities” is located at the intersection of E. College Ave & Adams St.

Walter Thorner’s “Moving On” is located at the intersection of W. Osceola & Wahnish Way

Mary Liz Tippin-Moody’s “Thin Red Line of Hope” is located at the intersection of Tharpe and Ocala

Powell Kay Kreis' “Florida at Night” is located at the intersection of Market Street and Timberlane Rd.

Nipa Eason’s “Southern Magnolias” is located at the intersection of Buck Lake Rd. and Pedrick

Peredita Ross' “Harmony” is located by the bridge walkway at Anita Davis Preserve

A map of the locations and additional information about the artists can be found at www.artofthebox.org.

The project was led by KCCI and the City of Tallahassee, with additional involvement from Fast Signs, COCA, and Leon County.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.