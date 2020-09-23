Log truck overturns in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Injuries were reported after a log truck overturned on Highway 129 in Suwannee County Wednesday morning, according to the Suwannee Fire Rescue Facebook page.

According to the post, firefighters were on scene at Highway 129 at the westbound on-ramp to I-10 around 6 a.m. Firefighters asked drivers to find a different route for their morning commute.

It is unclear how many people were hurt or how serious their injuries were in this crash.

Suwannee Fire Rescue Units are on scene on Hwy 129 @ the West Bound on ramp to I-10 for a overturned log truck with... Posted by Suwannee Fire Rescue on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

