Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: September 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a comfortable morning in the mid-to-upper-60s, we had a partly-sunny and warm afternoon in the low-to-mid-80s. A few light showers popped up over south-central Georgia, but were moving east.

Expect a partly-cloudy evening, with overnight lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.

Thursday will see increased moisture, as the remnants of Beta moves through Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. A weak frontal boundary will be in our area, with scattered showers on Thursday and a good chance of scattered showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms on Friday.

Some lingering showers, but with lower chances, can be expected this weekend and into Monday.

Lows Friday through the weekend will be in the low-70s and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. The long-range forecast brings a welcome cold front by next Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures by the second-half of next week.

In the tropics, all is quiet, at least for now. The remnants of Beta are still bringing rain to the southeast and post-Tropical Teddy is bringing rain and win to Newfoundland, Canada.

Elsewhere, there are no signs of tropical development for at least the next few days in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.