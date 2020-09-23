Advertisement

New traffic cameras implemented in Thomasville

By Amber Spradley
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department has hired an Illinois-based company to monitor school zone traffic and issue speeding citations.

The automated speed monitoring system from RedSpeed USA has been tracking drivers' speeds through cameras since September 8 when schools started back.

Additionally, the company is now responsible for mailing out citations to anyone traveling at least 10 miles per hour or more about the limit.

For the first offense, speeders will be fined $75. Any repeat offenders will be cited for $125.

“The main thing is to get people to start watching what they’re doing and to be cognizant of where these areas are cause our main goal at the end of the day is to reduce speed to keep the kids safe,” Corporal Crystal Parker with the Police Department told WCTV.

Parker says citations issued by the third party will not affect anyone’s driver’s license or insurance. Instead, a hold will be placed on the vehicle owner’s registration until the fine is paid.

“There’s other streets besides the school zones where we get traffic complaints and speeding complaints, so this system allows us to be free to do other activities aside from just monitoring the school zones,” Cpl. Parker said.

The cameras are rolling from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They’re located on East Jackson Street across from Thomasville High, West Jackson Street near Harper Elementary, East Clay Street and South Broad Street next to Jerger Elementary.

Thomasville resident Lori Parker is not a fan of the new technology.

“Those cameras should not replace actual officers on-site because right now, we are in a situation where public engagement with officers is important and positive engagement with officers is important,” she said.

Parker is in her early thirties and was born and raised in Thomasville. She told WCTV she feels like the new system is an invasion of privacy and the city’s effort to bring in revenue during hard times.

“Any kind of business venture is good. Any kind of way to make money is good for business, for the economy,” she said. “But also there’s a human side to that as well. Not all ways to make money is positive and not all ways of making money is good.”

Speeders will start receiving citations in the mail on October 8. Until then, RedSpeed USA is issuing drivers warnings.

