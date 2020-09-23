Advertisement

New Year’s Eve in Times Square incorporates virtual elements

Confetti falls at midnight on the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in New York.
Confetti falls at midnight on the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in New York.(Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New Year’s Eve in Times Square will incorporate virtual elements, organizers said Wednesday as they gear up for a celebration that will have to be scaled down and socially distant in response to the coronavirus.

Details are still coming together, but the Times Square Alliance, Jamestown Properties and Countdown Entertainment said in a news release that the annual event will have an extremely limited group of in-person honorees.

A virtual experience will be created to allow people to take part in the countdown to 2021 from wherever they are, organizers said.

“More than ever in these divided and fear-filled times, the world desperately needs to come together symbolically and virtually to celebrate the people and things we love and to look forward with a sense of renewal and new beginnings,” said Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance.

The event will honor essential workers and others who have made a difference in 2020, they said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

4.7 million mail ballots to begin reaching post office Thursday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Starting Thursday, mail ballots will begin going out to the 4.7 million Floridians who have already requested them.

National

Utility equipment eyed as possible source of fire near LA

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials are confident that crews will make more progress on the Bobcat Fire after containment on Wednesday hit 38% — a 21% jump from a day earlier — before hot, dry winds return to Southern California in a few days.

Coronavirus

Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

National

Wild brown bear kills Caesar the alpaca at Alaska Zoo

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
A wild brown bear broke through the zoo’s perimeter fence over the weekend and then into Caesar’s enclosure and killed him.

Latest News

News

New traffic cameras implemented in Thomasville

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Thomasville Police Department has hired an Illinois-based company to monitor school zone traffic and issue speeding citations.

News

City of Tallahassee Winter Festival, Elf Night among events canceled

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
The most wonderful time of year will look different in 2020: Tallahassee’s Winter Festival and Elf Night are on the list of events that have been canceled.

News

New traffic cameras implemented in Thomasville

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Amber Spradley
The Thomasville Police Department has hired an Illinois-based company to monitor school zone traffic and issue speeding citations.

National

California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
California will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, a move he says will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35% in the nation’s most populous state.

News

Taylor County Elementary School announces quarantine of ‘group of students’

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Taylor County Elementary School says they have quarantined the school’s first group of students following a reccomendation of the Taylor County Health Department.

National

US hits grim milestone as Fauci, Redfield testify

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Passing a grim milestone of 200,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths, the focus shifts to a vaccine to save lives. The U.S. leads the world in total cases. Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and other health experts testified before a senate committee on the Trump administration's coronavirus response.