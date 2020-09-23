Advertisement

Suspects in attempted home invasion fatally shot in Illinois front yard

By WLS Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) - Police are investigating after an attempted home invasion in an Illinois neighborhood ended with gunfire that left the two suspects dead in the front yard.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police say someone inside of a Waukegan, Illinois, home called 911 after spotting two men, armed with a gun, trying to break in. That’s when there was an exchange of gunfire in the front yard that left the suspects dead.

“I can’t remember the last time where we had two people try to break into a home, if that’s what this ends up to be, where they’re shot and found in the front yard. This is a very isolated and specific incident, and I don’t recall every having anything like this,” Police Cmdr. Joe Florip said.

Sources say the two suspects parked their car just down the street then walked up to the house dressed in neon work vests. The aunt of one of the home’s residents says the suspects thought no one was home, but her niece and her roommate were.

“They were knocking the door down with their feet. She [the niece] just opened it a little bit to see who it was, and they forced themselves in,” she said.

Huddled inside her home, her niece screamed for help. The aunt says the roommate got a gun and exchanged fire with one of the suspects.

“I was sitting up in the living room, watching TV, and then, I heard them... I looked outside. You heard the three pops and then two pops,” neighbor John Schneider said.

Police say the alleged intruders were both shot dead in the front yard. Family members say everyone who was inside the home is shaken up but otherwise OK.

“If she would have been by herself, it would have been a totally different story,” the victim’s aunt said.

Detectives found at least one gun on the suspects but have not yet identified them or their motive for targeting that Waukegan home.

“This is going to be a full-court press from our police department working on this investigation, so we can get some answers,” Florip said.

Copyright 2020 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Armed suspects killed in attempted Illinois home invasion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Detectives found at least one gun on the suspects but have not yet identified them or the motive behind the attempted home invasion.

Seminoles

Florida State moving on after Georgia Tech loss

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida State is itching to get back on the field after opening their season-opening loss to Georgia Tech two weeks ago.

National

US government executes killer obsessed with witchcraft

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
William Emmett LeCroy is the sixth federal inmate put to death this year at the U.S. prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Before that, there had been a 17-year hiatus without any federal executions.

News

‘We are moving forward’: Florida State University School going back to virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Roughly 900 students at Florida State University School will be going back to online learning starting Wednesday.

Latest News

National Politics

More than 200,000 Americans have now been killed by the coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
More than 200,000 Americans have now been killed by the coronavirus. Now, the CDC is labeling Halloween as high-risk.

National Politics

House easily passes stopgap funding bill, averting shutdown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats and Republicans in a bitterly divided U.S. House have voted to take a government shutdown off the table this fall, giving a big, bipartisan vote to a temporary government-wide funding bill Tuesday night.

National Politics

Facebook: Fake pages from China tried to disrupt US politics

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook says it has removed a small network of fake accounts and pages that originated in China and focused on disrupting political activity in the U.S. and several other countries.

National Politics

Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrat Joe Biden said Tuesday that Cindy McCain plans to endorse him for president, a stunning rebuke of President Donald Trump by the widow of the GOP’s 2008 nominee.

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: September 22, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, September 22.

National

Parents tackle man accused of spying on girl in bathroom

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.