Thomasville Police Dept. seeks public input with survey

Cpl. Crystal Parker, Thomasville Police Department public information officer.
Cpl. Crystal Parker, Thomasville Police Department public information officer.(Source: WALB)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department (TPD) is asking for your help and input on how to improve its services.

Cpl. Crystal Parker, TPD public information officer, said the department issues a survey every three years as a part of their accreditation process. It’s also part of a partnership with Thomas University to get the community’s input on improvements or past issues.

Parker said the survey takes only a couple minutes to complete.

The responses are all anonymous and confidential.

“Basically it’s a community satisfaction survey. Without getting feedback from our community, we’re not really sure exactly how we’re doing. It’s the best way for us to improve our services and figure out what we need to work on for the community,” said Parker.

The survey is available now until Nov. 30.

Parker said all results go straight to Thomas University.

Click here to complete the survey or here for more information on the survey.

