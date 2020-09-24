2 South Georgia men wanted in connection to deadly shooting in Daytona Beach

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta police are looking for two men from Lowndes County who are wanted in connection to a deadly Daytona Beach shooting.

Armonta Waters, 20, from Valdosta and Jordan Graham, 18, from Hahira are currently wanted, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Rachael Gasparini, 18, was found shot Friday in front of her apartment in Daytona Beach.

Anthony Smith, who lives at the same complex, says he heard many gunshots that night.

“I was like frozen, it was so loud. Then I went to the door and looked out and people were starting to come to the door,” said Smith.

Officers say they found Gasparini shot in the chest. Witnesses say a group of men drove off in a green car.

The car was found abandoned.

The report indicates K-9 officers helped track the suspects. Kimba Kimble and Jaquez Head were arrested. Head is from Valdosta.

Both are currently in the Volusia County Jail in Florida.

Kimble faces a third-degree felony murder charge.

Head is charged with murder while engaged in a felony offense and robbery with a firearm.

The incident report indicates the shooting may have been drug-related.

Valdosta police are actively searching for Graham and Waters.

They say they’ve had previous encounters with all four subjects.

If you know where they are, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or VPD.

