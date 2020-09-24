Advertisement

2 South Georgia men wanted in connection to deadly shooting in Daytona Beach

Armonta Waters from Valdosta (left) and Jordan Graham from Hahira (right) are currently wanted, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
Armonta Waters from Valdosta (left) and Jordan Graham from Hahira (right) are currently wanted, according to the Valdosta Police Department.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB News
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta police are looking for two men from Lowndes County who are wanted in connection to a deadly Daytona Beach shooting.

Armonta Waters, 20, from Valdosta and Jordan Graham, 18, from Hahira are currently wanted, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Rachael Gasparini, 18, was found shot Friday in front of her apartment in Daytona Beach.

Anthony Smith, who lives at the same complex, says he heard many gunshots that night.

“I was like frozen, it was so loud. Then I went to the door and looked out and people were starting to come to the door,” said Smith.

Officers say they found Gasparini shot in the chest. Witnesses say a group of men drove off in a green car.

The car was found abandoned.

The report indicates K-9 officers helped track the suspects. Kimba Kimble and Jaquez Head were arrested. Head is from Valdosta.

Both are currently in the Volusia County Jail in Florida.

Kimble faces a third-degree felony murder charge.

Head is charged with murder while engaged in a felony offense and robbery with a firearm.

The incident report indicates the shooting may have been drug-related.

Valdosta police are actively searching for Graham and Waters.

They say they’ve had previous encounters with all four subjects.

If you know where they are, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or VPD.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City Commission tables emergency ordinance prohibiting nighttime crowds in parking lots

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
A proposed emergency ordinance regarding large outdoor parties was not passed by Tallahassee city commissioners Wednesday night, with no commissioner making a motion for a vote.

News

Two killed in rollover crash in Thomasville

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Todd Asbey, 30, and Ah'yhana Williams, 20, died in this crash, according to Georgia State Patrol troopers.

News

Holiday events canceled in Tallahassee

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tallahassee’s Winter Festival and Elf Night are on the list of events that have been canceled.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 24, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 23, 2020.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 24, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 24, 2020

Crime

Gadsden County deputies respond to 4 shootings overnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
GCSO says it is still not known if the shootings are isolated or connected.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Sept. 24, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Weather

Hannah's Thursday Morning Forecast: Sept. 24, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

GHSA

Valdosta QB eligibility questioned by GHSA, Propst claims to be unaware of any issue

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Valdosta High School quarterback Jake Garcia’s eligibility is being investigated by the GHSA, Valdosta City Schools superintendent Todd Cason confirmed.

News

Tallahassee community saying no to fall-time favorite in 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
One Tallahassee community has decided to press pause on a popular fall tradition.