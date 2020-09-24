Marginal risk for severe storms possible Thursday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather for the western Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday afternoon.

Even though Beta is no longer a tropical system, the low-pressure system left behind and an attached cold front will bring showers and storms across the region this afternoon. A few of these storms may be severe with high wind gusts and isolated tornadoes possible. These showers and storms will continue through most of the afternoon and linger overnight.

