Marginal risk for severe storms possible Thursday afternoon

Thursday SPC Outlook
Thursday SPC Outlook(WCTV Pinpoint Weather)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather for the western Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday afternoon.

Even though Beta is no longer a tropical system, the low-pressure system left behind and an attached cold front will bring showers and storms across the region this afternoon. A few of these storms may be severe with high wind gusts and isolated tornadoes possible. These showers and storms will continue through most of the afternoon and linger overnight.

Downloading the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App is a great way to stay informed about severe weather across the region. You can download the app for iOS devices here and Android devices here.

