Advertisement

‘Cake Boss’ star injured at home in ‘terrible’ accident

"Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro is recovering after a serious accident at home.
"Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro is recovering after a serious accident at home.(Source: @CakeBossBuddy via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Buddy Valastro, better known as the “Cake Boss,” is recovering from what he calls a “terrible” accident at home.

He greeted his social media followers with an image of his bandaged arm Wednesday, with the caption: “What do you think of my new accessory?”

Valastro, the star of the long-running TV show “Cake Boss,” injured his dominant right cooking hand – not in a baking accident, but in his home bowling alley.

He was trying a do-it-yourself repair on a bowling pin mechanism and his right hand got impaled inside the machinery.

Valastro received emergency treatment Sunday, then had a specialized procedure done later.

A representative said the famous baker faces a long road of rehabilitation and recovery.

He’s now recovering at home after being released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Annual Lennon tribute, in 40th year, goes online

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
There was no way it was being canceled, not on what would have been Lennon’s 80th birthday, not on the tribute’s 40th year.

National Politics

Trump won't commit to 'peaceful' post-election transfer if he loses

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transition of power after Election Day.

News

Holiday events canceled in Tallahassee

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Tallahassee’s Winter Festival and Elf Night are on the list of events that have been canceled.

Coronavirus

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and MARYCLAIRE DALE
The figure coincides with evidence that some newly laid-off Americans are facing delays in receiving unemployment benefits as state agencies intensify efforts to combat fraudulent applications and clear their pipelines of a backlog of jobless claims.

Latest News

National

Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America’s streets

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Taylor's case has exposed the wide gulf between public opinion on justice for those who kill Black Americans and the laws under which those officers are charged.

National

Massive migratory bird die-off in Colorado blamed on smoke, snow

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCNC Staff
The smoke is having a negative impact on migratory songbirds at the worst possible time, and birdwatchers are concerned.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 24, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 23, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 24, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 24, 2020

Crime

Gadsden County deputies respond to 4 shootings overnight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
GCSO says it is still not known if the shootings are isolated or connected.

National

Smoke and snow blamed for massive bird die-off in Colorado

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Colorado environmentalists are concerned about a massive migratory bird kill possibly caused by wildfires.